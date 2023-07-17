Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The UK media has bemoaned the most popular mortgage rate reaching a diabolical 6.66% this week, its highest level for 15 years according to Moneyfacts Group Plc. But look more closely before taking fright. Two-year fixed-rate deals are still available costing 100 basis points less than that scary mean, and from a variety of mainstream lenders.

That average is dangerously misleading. There are loads of mortgage deals available for different lengths or at variable rates around 5%. No doubt the Bank of England’s interest-rate hikes, which have more than doubled borrowing costs in less than a year, are painful for anyone remortgaging or buying a new home. But arranging a home loan is probably the most important financial decision for any household, so it pays to do extensive due diligence.

A more accurate portrayal of how mortgage pricing has changed since the start of 2021 uses the lowest rate available in the mortgage market for a standard loan. Comparing it with the blended rate from all providers clearly shows how the spread widens in times of stress, such as during the gilt crisis or last month’s rapid repricing of rate expectations in the futures market as inflation continued to accelerate. But it swiftly normalizes, and shows a pretty consistent 100 basis-point differential between the average and the lowest mortgage cost.

Looking at average home loan rates is particularly misleading after a sharp tightening of central bank policy. Lenders understandably scramble to avoid printing business at below-market levels. Nonetheless, the biggest providers are committed to maintaining market share as their most lucrative way of recycling all those savings accumulated during the pandemic. When interest-rate volatility subsides, peripheral lenders creep back into the market. While around 70 lenders are in the UK mortgage business, three-quarters of loans are provided by the top six players. The average includes offers from specialist, regional or small institutions, and is easily beaten for pretty much any borrower.

There are more than 1,200 two-year fixed-rate products available now. That’s down from more than 1500 in March, but well above October when mayhem in the gilt market meant for a fleeting period just 500 deals were being marketed. But in reality only one offer counts — the lowest generally available rate. Two-year fixes are available as low as 5.12% for those with a standard loan-to-value of 75%. But this may well not be the best option. Five-year deals are available at as low as 4.83%, while 10-year deals can be even lower due to the inverted interest-rate swap curve.

Mortgage rates do increase with a higher the loan-to-value, and there’s clear evidence of a greater uplift for those with only a 5% deposit. However, for those with more than 10% available as a down payment, the premium that lenders charge for individual credit risk is vanishingly slim. Barclays Plc is offering a two-year tracker rate at 5.14%, linked to the BOE base rate that is currently 5%. When the central bank rate was near zero, the premium was at least 100 basis points.

July’s BOE Financial Stability Report gave a clean bill of health to the banking industry, and also stressed the resilience of UK households. Homeowners have benefited from more than a decade of super-low rates and a strong property market, with values still up by more than 20% since the start of the pandemic. Household savings are in excess of £340 billion ($440 billion). Mortgage debt-service ratios are only at 6% of household balance sheets. Though the BOE expects them to rise to 8%, that’s still well beneath the 10% reached during the global financial crisis. Only a third of houses have debt attached to them, and nearly 90% of those have at least a 25% equity buffer. For buy-to-let landlords the cushion is even higher, with two-thirds of rented-out properties debt-free.

That’s little solace to the millions rolling off low-priced mortgage deals and facing a jump in monthly payments. But only around 2.3% of households face a significant financial hit, according to the BOE, which is too low to faze policymakers and too little to trigger systemic stress. Rising mortgage expenses will exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis — just not by as much as those lazy average rates suggest.

