The traditional bankers are still looking better than their Wall Street trader cousins at most US banks with one exception: Bank of America Corp. Like other Main Street banks, the country’s second-largest lender has gained from interest-rate increases this year, but on Tuesday it also reported its best first-half revenue in a decade from trading stocks, bonds and currencies.

Revenue growth in its markets arm contrasted starkly with falling numbers at Morgan Stanley, which also reported on Tuesday, and at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc., whose results were out last week. In the second quarter, Bank of America also gained ground in investment banking fees while others have shown flat or falling numbers. None of this bodes well for Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which is expected to publish its worst results in some time on Wednesday.

It’s not all champagne and caviar for Bank of America, however: Growth in its net interest income has fallen behind JPMorgan’s. The two banks took opposing bets on interest rates during the Covid-19 pandemic. Initially, Bank of America looked like the smart one, now JPMorgan’s patience is paying dividends.

In late 2020, Bank of America started to increase the amount of spare deposits it invested in Treasuries and other safe bonds to pick up some extra yield while rates where at rock bottom. That delivered stronger growth than peers in net interest income in the second half of 2021 and first half of 2022. JPMorgan, meanwhile, sat longer on cash earning next to nothing at the Federal Reserve, but after 5 percentage points of rate increases in the past 16 months, it is getting much more interest on that cash and starting to move some money into higher-yielding bonds, too.

Some analysts have criticized Bank of America for getting this trade wrong, but to be fair it is mainly a difference of timing. Plus, JPMorgan has said that it is significantly overearning on interest income now and that the cost of deposit funding will squeeze this over time.

For Bank of America’s markets business, though, this was another strong quarter that showed the benefit of the investments it has been making to rebuild from its position a few years ago when parts of its trading arm had lost direction, constrained by a lack of capital and people. It has benefited all year from so-called macro products within its fixed-income trading arm, which include government bonds, interest-rate derivatives and currencies, while in the second quarter credit and mortgage trading recovered, too.

The upshot was second-quarter revenue growth of 7% compared with results in the period a year earlier; that contrasted with Morgan Stanley’s revenue decline of 31%. Revenue also fell at JPMorgan and Citigroup but by less.

On the equities trading side, Bank of America has also gained share from putting more capital behind its business of lending to and trading with hedge funds, known as prime brokerage. Revenue slipped there by about 2%, but that was much less than the double-digit falls at peers.

In investment banking, Bank of America more than doubled fees from equity underwriting compared with a year ago, and like JPMorgan it turned in its best quarter since the final one of 2021. There has been a drought of new company listings, which normally drive equity underwriting fees, but bankers say that block sales of existing stock held by big investors has picked up significantly in recent months to help bolster revenues. Private equity funds looking for ways to raise cash to hand back to their investors are a big source of these deals.

Morgan Stanley, which is in talks with US authorities to resolve an investigation into its block-trading practices, according to Bloomberg News, experienced some recovery in equity underwriting activity, but revenue levels remain further behind pre-Covid marks than those of Bank of America. Morgan Stanley still beat forecasts for investment banking fees overall, which could offer a crumb of comfort to Goldman investors ahead of its results.

Despite its strong showing, Bank of America’s stock price valuation still lags its more glamorous peers. It deserves to start closing the gap.

Paul J. Davies is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering banking and finance.

