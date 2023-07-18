AAR: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. — WOOD DALE, Ill. — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $23.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $90.2 million, or $2.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.99 billion.
AAR shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $59.82, an increase of 43% in the last 12 months.
