AAR: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WOOD DALE, Ill. — WOOD DALE, Ill. — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $23.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $553.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $90.2 million, or $2.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.99 billion.

AAR shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $59.82, an increase of 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIR

Gift this article Gift Article