Bank First Corporation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. — MANITOWOC, Wis. — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $14.1 million.
Bank First Corporation shares have decreased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $86, an increase of 15% in the last 12 months.
