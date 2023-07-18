Bank First Corporation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The company posted revenue of $50 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.3 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.42 per share.

Bank First Corporation shares have decreased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $86, an increase of 15% in the last 12 months.