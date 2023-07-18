Bank of America: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.41 billion. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 88 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The nation’s second-largest bank posted revenue of $43.39 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.2 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.97 billion.

Bank of America shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has declined almost 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAC

Gift this article Gift Article