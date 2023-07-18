Bank of America: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.41 billion.
The nation’s second-largest bank posted revenue of $43.39 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.2 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.97 billion.
Bank of America shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has declined almost 9% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAC