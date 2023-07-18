Cambridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.1 million. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.23 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $64.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.7 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40 million.

Cambridge shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CATC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CATC

Gift this article Gift Article