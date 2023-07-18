Hancock Whitney: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The Gulfport, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of $1.35 per share.

The holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank posted revenue of $488.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $357.1 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $362.7 million.