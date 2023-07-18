JB Hunt: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Ark. — LOWELL, Ark. — JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $189.6 million.
The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.35 billion.
