Lockheed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. — BETHESDA, Md. — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.68 billion. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $6.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.73 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.43 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $16.69 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.86 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $27 to $27.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $66.25 billion to $66.75 billion.

