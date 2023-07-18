Lockheed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. — BETHESDA, Md. — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.68 billion.
The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $16.69 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.86 billion.
Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $27 to $27.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $66.25 billion to $66.75 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMT