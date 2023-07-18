Mercantile Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of $1.27 per share.

The holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan posted revenue of $73.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.2 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.4 million.