Morgan Stanley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.18 billion.
The investment bank posted revenue of $23.5 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.46 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.76 billion.
