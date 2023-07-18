Synchrony: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Synchrony Financial (SYF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $569 million.
The consumer credit company posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.18 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.1 billion.
