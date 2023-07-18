United Community Banks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $63.3 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $332.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $236.7 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $240.2 million.
