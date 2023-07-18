The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Western Alliance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 18, 2023 at 4:49 p.m. EDT

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $215.7 million.

The Phoenix-based bank said it had earnings of $1.96 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $678 million, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $658.9 million.

