Western Alliance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $215.7 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $678 million, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $658.9 million.
