Raila Odinga has run for Kenya’s presidency five times. In each case, he alleged that he was cheated of victory. He came within a whisker of getting the top job in 2022 but was edged out by William Ruto, whose win was upheld by the nation’s highest court. Odinga says he has proof the contest was rigged, and he’s called on supporters to stage protests until Ruto’s victory is nullified. While he has scant chance of succeeding, the upheaval is spooking investors and tourists and undermining Ruto’s plans to fire up East Africa’s second-largest economy.

1. What proof does Odinga have?

He says he has information from a whistle blower that the results were tampered with, and cites a list of voting tallies from all the polling stations, some of which differ from those released by the electoral commission. He wants the results of the August 2022 elections to be annulled, which would necessitate a fresh vote. He also wants changes to how the commissioners who oversee the electoral agency are selected. The Supreme Court unanimously upheld Ruto’s victory, however, saying it found no discrepancies in the vote tallies and no credible evidence that the machines or network were compromised. The court proved its independence in 2017, when it invalidated Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election as president and ordered a rerun. But Odinga, the second-place finisher then, boycotted that redo because he said the conditions weren’t in place for a fair contest.

2. How much support does Odinga have?

He won almost 49% of the vote against Ruto last year and commands a particularly strong following among his fellow Luo, one of the nation’s main ethnic groups. The protests this year have drawn thousands of people in the capital, Nairobi, and other towns, prompting many businesses to shut, some schools to cancel classes and residents to stay home. The demonstrations were suspended in April after the government agreed to talks on electoral reforms and measures to reduce living costs — Odinga’s other demands. But they resumed on July 7 following the introduction of new taxes, including a doubling of value-added tax on fuel. The unrest has persisted despite the High Court suspending the levies. Ruto and some members of Kenya’s ruling coalition have accused Odinga of trying to force the government into a power-sharing accord — an allegation Odinga denies. A similar deal in the wake of a disputed election in 2007 resulted in Odinga taking up the post of prime minister in then-President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

3. How ugly could this get?

Almost two dozen people died in violence related to the demonstrations in just one week in mid-July, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office, which expressed concern about “widespread violence, and allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including the use of firearms, by police.” Businesses have been shuttered and looted, and public infrastructure has been vandalized. Some commuter train services were suspended in July due to attacks on carriages, according to Kenya Railways Corp. Post-election conflict has been commonplace in Kenya and peaked after the 2007 vote, when at least 1,100 people died and about 350,000 others were forced to flee their homes.

4. What’s the potential fallout?

Ruto pledged to eliminate consumer subsidies on fuel, electricity and food, ramp up tax collections and curb borrowing in a bid to bring runaway state debt under control. The protests will test his commitment to implementing those reforms. Mike Macharia, chief executive officer at Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers, told Bloomberg News in mid-July the protests were derailing the tourism industry’s nascent recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic. Concerns are evident in the bond market, with yields on Kenyan government securities having risen since the protests began. Capital Economics has warned that the protests have increased the risk of the government defaulting on its debt. Corporates are also at risk. Odinga has called on consumers to boycott Safaricom Plc, Kenya’s biggest company, and KCB Group Plc, the second-largest lender, accusing them of aiding Ruto’s government. He didn’t provide details and the companies didn’t respond to a request for comment.

