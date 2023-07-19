Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

David Solomon’s reign at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. might not have hit rock bottom yet. After a big writedown in the value of its consumer business this quarter, the under-pressure chief executive officer has more good will he could still lose. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Solomon has spent the past 12 months battling shareholder disappointment and a mutinous mood among Goldman Sachs’s 420 powerful partners. The root of the disquiet is his ill-starred strategy of trying to turn Goldman Sachs into a bank that produces more stable and predictable earnings in order to attract a higher valuation. Hardly anyone is happy with the result and they still haven’t seen the final bill.

Solomon’s U-turn on his quest to build a consumer business alongside the wider downturn in real estate markets resulted in the second-worst quarterly returns of his tenure. Annualized return on tangible equity in the second quarter of just 4.4% was only beaten into the bad books by the 1% return recorded in the same period of 2020 when the global spread of Covid-19 was wreaking havoc.

Advertisement

Throughout his time in the top job since late 2018, Goldman Sachs’s quarterly returns have swung between higher highs and lower lows than rivals such as Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. This isn’t how it was meant to be. The valuation of its shares on a price-to-book basis has fallen further behind those peers in recent months.

The second quarter was rough for Goldman Sachs. It suffered more than $1 billion in losses on debt and equity investments in commercial property, and a slump in its core investment banking and trading revenue. It gained about $100 million on the sale of most of the remaining loans from its Marcus consumer portfolio, but lost $677 million on the GreenSky home-improvement lending business, which it only bought last year but is already looking to sell.

The GreenSky losses included a goodwill writedown of $504 million, which is half of the $1.05 billion of goodwill Goldman Sachs booked on the purchase. Much of the rest could be lost too if Goldman Sachs sells GreenSky. It paid $1.75 billion in stock for the company when the deal closed in early 2022, according to last year’s annual report. Its value today could be substantially less than $1 billion, according to reports.

Advertisement

In Goldman Sachs’s markets division, the picture wasn’t much prettier. Its fixed-income trading business reported a 26% drop in revenue in the second quarter versus the same period last year when commodities activity was unusually strong. However, its equities trading arm reported flat revenue and beat expectations after winning more business lending to hedge funds in prime brokerage.

Its investment bank meanwhile reported a near 50% drop in fees for advising on mergers and acquisitions as well as a slight drop in debt underwriting. Equity underwriting rebounded very strongly however, just as it did at JPMorgan and Bank of America Corp. this quarter. Overall, though, it was the bank’s weakest quarter for investment banking fees in almost a decade, according to Bloomberg data.

Goldman Sachs’s asset and wealth management unit also missed revenue expectations and swung to an overall loss, mostly due to net losses on equity real estate investments of $403 million. This is the arm of the bank meant to become the main source of Solomon’s sought-after stability in profits and revenue. It remains volatile for now, but should improve once the bank has finished selling down many of the historic investments made with the bank’s money. Goldman Sachs will still invest money from its balance sheet in the funds it runs for clients, so there will likely always be some value-related ups and downs in these numbers.

Advertisement

The good news is that total revenue is running at higher levels than in 2019, which is mainly due to the extra juice higher interest rates are giving the trading businesses. Goldman Sachs’s fixed income numbers might be down sharply versus last year, but trading remains more lucrative than it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The problem Solomon faces is in balancing the demands of the Goldman Sachs partners, who own only a small fraction of its stock, and all the other shareholders who ultimately pay his wages. His efforts to give public investors the durable and less volatile bank they wanted led him into a huge bet on consumer finance. That’s already cost billions in credit provisions and goodwill charges and could still cost a few hundred million more. Neither partners nor public shareholders are happy — and that’s before seeing the final costs of undoing Solomon’s strategic missteps.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• A Crisis Tailor-Made for JPMorgan and Its Peers: Paul J. Davies

• Bank of America Masters Main and Wall Streets: Paul J. Davies

• Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Branches Make Bank Runs Harder

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Paul J. Davies is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering banking and finance. Previously, he was a reporter for the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article