Villa-style houses for 55-and-older community in Gainesville, Va. The second-floor flex room in the furnished Washington model villa at Robinson Manor in Gainesville, Va. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Address : 6809 Autumn Harvest Trail, Gainesville, Va. 20155

Builder : Van Metre Homes

Number of units : 50 (47 available)

Type of house: Villa (similar to townhouse) Prices : Starting at $614,990

Bedrooms : 3 or 4

Bathrooms : 3 or 4

Square-footage: 2,188 to 2,589

HOA fees : $204 a month

Property website: https://vanmetrehomes.com/our-communities/va/prince-william/gainesville/robinson-manor Features The Robinson Manor development in Gainesville, Va., has added 50 villa-style houses for 55-and-older buyers near an existing townhouse community. Villa-style houses are similar to townhouses because they have shared walls, but they have wider living spaces and more outdoor space. The names of the Washington and Madison floor plans salute the historical significance of the region, including nearby Haymarket, founded in 1799. Street names such as Autumn Harvest Trail, Barbera Drive and Grand Cru Circle are a nod to Robinson Manor’s proximity to Virginia wine country.

The development, in Prince William County, pays homage “to the surrounding historical context while incorporating the latest trends,” said Kevin Rabil, executive vice president at Van Metre Homes.

Floor plans for both types of villa at Robinson Manor have a great room, a dining room and a kitchen on the first floor, also a powder room and a primary bedroom suite with en suite bathroom. Laundry hookups are in the space between the two-car garage and the kitchen.

The second floor of the Madison has two bedrooms, a flex room and a hall bathroom. The second floor of the Washington has a larger flex room, three bedrooms, one with en suite bathroom, and a hall bathroom. A back terrace and a laundry room are second-floor options in the Washington. Both floor plans have 10-foot ceilings on the first floor and nine-foot ceilings on the second floor.

The exteriors combine stone veneer, horizontal vinyl lap siding and vertical fiber cement siding. The houses are about 28½-feet wide. GE appliances and Kohler fixtures are standard. Luxury vinyl plank floors are standard in the kitchen, foyer, powder room and garage entry. Carpet is standard elsewhere. Throughout the furnished Washington model house, floors are luxury vinyl plank with a light-wood appearance.

Front yards average 22 feet deep and backyards about 15 feet deep. Lawn care is included in the HOA fee. A backyard patio is optional.

Kitchen

Standard kitchens have a stainless-steel GE side-by-side refrigerator, a free-standing 30-inch gas range, an over-the-range microwave and a dishwasher. The furnished model house has an optional French door refrigerator (one compartment, two doors), a 36-inch gas range and a wall-mounted microwave and oven. A standard kitchen island has a sink, a granite countertop and flat-panel birch cabinets with a choice of finishes. Kitchen upgrades in the model house include soapstone countertops, Shaker-style cabinets with brushed-nickel hardware, and a textured-tile backsplash.

Bathrooms

Both floor plans have a first-floor powder room. The Madison has a full bathroom in the first-floor primary bedroom suite and a full bathroom on the second floor. The Washington has a full bathroom in the first-floor primary bedroom suite and in the second-floor bedroom suite. Another bathroom is on the second-floor hallway.

Kohler fixtures, granite countertops, birch cabinets, and a choice of ceramic tiles are standard in bathrooms.

In the furnished model house, the first-floor en suite bathroom has a double-sink vanity with upgraded quartz countertop, a walk-in shower with a bench, and a walk-in closet with an upgraded closet system. The bathroom floor and shower surround are an upgraded marble-look tile, and the shower floor is a natural-stone-look hexagonal tile.

The second-floor suite’s bathroom has a walk-in shower with a bench that has upgraded ceramic tile with a natural-stone look. The double-sink vanity has brushed-nickel fixtures, white cabinets and a granite countertop.

In the model house, the hall bathroom on the second floor has a single-sink vanity with a white granite countertop and a black cabinet. The first-floor powder room has a pedestal sink with a brushed-nickel faucet.

Parks and recreation

Robinson Manor has a tot lot and a swimming pool shared by the townhouse and villa households. A clubhouse, a pickleball court and pocket parks are planned for the villa area. Conway Robinson State Forest is about three miles away, and Manassas National Battlefield Park is about five miles away.

Nearby shops and restaurants

Piedmont Plaza Center, between the two Robinson Manor developments, has shopping, restaurants and health-care businesses. Other shops and restaurants are less than a mile away in Haymarket and a mile and a half away at the Virginia Gateway shopping area. Harris Teeter is about a mile away.

Schools

Elementary: Tyler Elementary School

Middle: Bull Run Middle School

High: Gainesville High School

Transit

Robinson Manor is about 35 miles from Washington and 23 miles from Leesburg. Interstate 66 is five miles away. The Vienna/Fairfax-GMU Metro station, on the Orange Line and now closed for track repairs, is 21 miles away. There is a bus stop at the Cushing Road commuter lot, about six miles away.

What sets it apart

“Robinson Manor attracts so many potential home buyers due its walkability, proximity to local shops and restaurants, and easy access to major routes, local trails, wineries, and various amenities in every direction,” said Meridyth Rosato, community executive at Robinson Manor.