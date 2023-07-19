Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Carvana Co. is ostensibly in the business of selling used cars. For the past couple of years its chief product has been spreading financial misery among investors. On Wednesday, it sought to placate its financial stakeholders with a comprehensive debt restructuring and equity raise. The agreement with bondholders, including Apollo Global Management Inc., buys it some much-needed breathing space by slashing outgoings on its debt payments and eliminating most near-term debt maturities. But the loss-making company still has much to prove: slamming on the brakes to remain a going concern is one thing, reigniting sales growth will be quite another.

Worth $60 billion at its 2021 peak, the stock’s 98% collapse last year punished hedge funds who were long of the shares while creditors whose junk bonds financed Carvana’s ill-timed expansion were left nursing large paper losses. This year, short-sellers have been the ones sweating as bets that Carvana would hit a financial wall were undone by a blistering rally. The shares soared another 29% in early trading on Wednesday.

The stock’s revival has helped Carvana’s financial restructuring. In return for lopping $1.2 billion from the face value of more than $5 billion of debts, pushing out near-term maturities and lowering interest obligations by more than $400 million over the next two years, Carvana will provide unsecured bondholders with new collateral and tap its now high-flying shares to raise cash. A payment-in-kind option on the new structure means debts will again increase over time.

The company has pledged to raise at least $350 million, but the final amount could rise to $1 billion, according to this filing. That’s around 14% of its market capitalization prior to the announcement. Carvana is permitted to sell as many as 35 million shares, or around one-third of the total now outstanding.

Last month, bondholders rejected a $1 billion debt exchange Carvana proposed. This week’s more comprehensive agreement requires equity investors to accept some pain too; happily, the controlling Garcia family shareholders have agreed to participate in the stock offering.

Selling shares at this juncture is much less dilutive than it would have been a few months ago, and I don’t blame Carvana for seizing its opportunity. Retail investors who piled back into the stock partly to squeeze short-sellers can hardly complain. While the company boasted of $3.6 billion of total liquidity as of the end of June, some $2 billion of that relates to property it could theoretically borrow against, which is hardly a sure thing. Unrestricted cash and equivalents were just $540 million. So the additional money from the equity raise and reduced outgoings on interest are welcome — the company spent an eye-watering $155 million servicing its debts in the most recent quarter.

There’s something here for all of Carvana’s various financial stakeholders to cheer, but they shouldn’t get carried away. Lately, the company has significantly improved profit per vehicle sold, but its recent results have benefited from one-time gains on loan sales as well as an unusual spread between wholesales car values and the prices paid by retail customers.

The company’s vehicle sales volume declined 35% year-over-year in the second quarter. While used car prices have finally begun to decline, providing a bit of relief to customers, the impact is partly offset by much higher interest charges on car loans. In short, it’s a tough environment for any used car business, particularly one that over expanded as much as Carvana did.

The company has made headway too on slashing overhead costs, but this has come in part by dramatically reducing its advertising budget. For now, Carvana has stopped going backward, but acceleration will bring new dangers. Though its debts have been restructured, they remain a heavy burden.

