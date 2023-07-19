Ally Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DETROIT — DETROIT — Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $329 million. On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had net income of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 96 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The auto finance company and bank posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

Ally Financial shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 19% in the last 12 months.

