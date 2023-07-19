Ally Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT — DETROIT — Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $329 million.
The auto finance company and bank posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.
Ally Financial shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 19% in the last 12 months.
_____
