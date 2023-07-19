Calix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.4 million. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers posted revenue of $261 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Calix expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 38 cents.

Advertisement

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $265 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Calix shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $48.99, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALX

Gift this article Gift Article