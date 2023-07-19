Citizens Financial Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $478 million. On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.09 billion, matching Street forecasts.

Citizens Financial Group shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFG

