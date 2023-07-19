Commerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $127.8 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $496.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $397.1 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $387.2 million.
Commerce shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 19% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBSH