Crown Castle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The Houston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $891 million, or $2.05 per share, in the period. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.99 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $455 million, or $1.05 per share.

The operator of wireless communications towers, based in Houston, posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

Crown Castle expects full-year funds from operations to be $7.54 per share.

The company’s shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 19%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $113.50, a drop of 35% in the last 12 months.

