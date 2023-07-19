Discover: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERWOODS, Ill. — RIVERWOODS, Ill. — Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $901 million.
The credit card issuer and lender posted revenue of $4.99 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.88 billion, which beat Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.87 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DFS