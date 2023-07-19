Edgio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.5 million in its fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $136.5 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $338.6 million.
Edgio expects full-year revenue in the range of $392 million to $398 million.
_____
