Elevance Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.85 billion.
The health insurer posted revenue of $43.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $43.38 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.52 billion.
