F.N.B.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $142.4 million.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $564.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $409.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $403.6 million.
