First Community: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, S.C. — LEXINGTON, S.C. — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.3 million.
The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.7 million.
