The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

First Community: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
July 19, 2023 at 9:06 a.m. EDT

LEXINGTON, S.C. — LEXINGTON, S.C. — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

The bank, based in Lexington, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCCO

Loading...