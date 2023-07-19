First Community: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank, based in Lexington, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.7 million.