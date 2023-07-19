First Horizon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $325 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.03 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $820.2 million.
_____
