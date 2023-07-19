The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
First Horizon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 19, 2023 at 6:54 a.m. EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $325 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.03 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $820.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHN

