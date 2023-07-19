The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
IBM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 19, 2023 at 4:33 p.m. EDT

ARMONK, N.Y. — ARMONK, N.Y. — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.58 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Armonk, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The technology and consulting company posted revenue of $15.48 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.54 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBM

