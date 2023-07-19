IBM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARMONK, N.Y. — ARMONK, N.Y. — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.58 billion.
The technology and consulting company posted revenue of $15.48 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.54 billion.
