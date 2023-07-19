Kinder Morgan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $586 million.
The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $3.5 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.
Kinder Morgan expects full-year earnings to be $1.12 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMI