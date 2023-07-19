Kinder Morgan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 24 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $3.5 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.