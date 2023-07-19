Liberty Oilfield Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $152.7 million.
The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.
