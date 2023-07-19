Liberty Oilfield Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 87 cents.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.