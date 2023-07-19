Nasdaq: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $267 million.
The exchange operator posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $925 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $910.1 million.
