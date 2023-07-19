Steel Dynamics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $812.1 million.
The steel producer and metals recycler posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.41 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STLD