Synovus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. — COLUMBUS, Ga. — Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $174.1 million.
The holding company for Synovus Bank posted revenue of $871.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $567.8 million, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $570.8 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNV