Wintrust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. — ROSEMONT, Ill. — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $154.8 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $810.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $560.6 million, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555.2 million.
_____
