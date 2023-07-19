Zions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY — SALT LAKE CITY — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $175 million.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $791 million, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $757.3 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZION at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZION