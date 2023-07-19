Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The second horsebit loafer has dropped at Gucci. After the departure of former star designer Alessandro Michele last November, parent company Kering SA said late Tuesday that the Italian brand’s Chief Executive Officer Marco Bizzarri would step down as part of a broader shakeup of top management. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kering shares rose about 6% on Wednesday, as investors bet that the changes would turn around the fortunes of the French group, which has lagged rivals, such as LVMH.

But this reaction looks overdone. Although the move could help to reinvigorate Gucci, changing its CEO at the same time as a crucial creative rupture is risky. Gucci is the driver of Kering’s fortunes, and these twin transitions must be managed carefully.

Under Bizzarri, who took the helm of Gucci in 2015, and Michele, who joined around the same time, the brand achieved a remarkable transformation, turbocharging sales growth and ushering in bold maximalism across the fashion industry. But Gucci never really recovered from the pandemic sales slump, and its logo-heavy shoes and accessories, as well as its “granny chic” clothing, have fallen out of favor with fashionistas, particular the young Chinese buyers who had been its biggest fans.

Advertisement

With Michele’s departure, Bizzarri’s exit isn’t unexpected, even if Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said in January that Bizzarri would stay in place and lead Gucci in the post-Michele period.

Bizzarri’s departure is set for Sept. 23, around the time that new Gucci Creative Director Sabato de Sarno will show his first collection. That means former Valentino designer de Sarno and the new interim CEO of Gucci, longtime Kering executive Jean-Francois Palus, will have full ownership of the new chapter.

Palus is a safe pair of hands to steer Gucci through this important moment. Pinault described him as “my right-hand man… for several decades.”

But it’s typical for a chief executive to choose the creative director. The order of appointments in this case could make for a tricky dynamic. And Palus won’t remain in the role — Kering says his time will be “transitional,” which points to another change further down the line.

Advertisement

The Gucci CEO move was announced as part of a broader management shakeup. Francesca Bellettini, CEO of Yves Saint Laurent since 2013, has been elevated to deputy CEO in charge of brand development. The leaders of Kering’s divisions, including Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta will report to her, and she will be responsible for steering them to their next stages of growth. Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Duplaix has also been appointed deputy CEO.

Bellettini, who increased Saint Laurent’s annual revenue to €3.3 billion ($3.7 billion) from about €550 million during her tenure, will be able to influence Gucci from her new role. It’s also possible that she could eventually become Gucci’s CEO. But if so, why not make that move now?

Either way, the management changes must be handled with G-logoed kid-gloves.

Advertisement

Gucci is Kering’s biggest brand, generating revenue of €10.5 billion last year, accounting for about half of the group’s sales and about two-thirds of operating profit. Gucci has much work to do, too — elevating its products (from the more premium price category to uber-luxury) and moving to a more minimalist aesthetic in line with the current trend for stealth wealth.

That the shakeup has come days before Kering announces second-quarter sales also raises concern that Gucci’s performance may be worse than expected, given the slowdown in the US and China’s rebound perhaps not being as strong as anticipated.

Even with Wednesday’s bounce, Kering shares are only up about 10% this year — half of the gain for the MSCI World Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Index. They trade on a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8 times, a 32% discount to the sector, according to Bloomberg data.

Advertisement

In the past, Kering has proved to be a master in pairing the right management and creative talent. To narrow the gap with rivals, it must repeat this feat again, as well as prove that Gucci is no longer out of fashion.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• It’s Barbie’s World and Consumers Are Living in It: Andrea Felsted

• Climate Change Is Only Beginning to Mess Up Your Holidays: Lara Williams

• Meet the $4 Billion AI Superstars That Google Lost: Parmy Olson

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Andrea Felsted is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering consumer goods and the retail industry. Previously, she was a reporter for the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article