Two months after Thailand’s general election, the country is still struggling to choose a prime minister. This time, the main bone of contention is not economic policy or claims of corruption, as in the past, but rather a law known as lese majeste that makes it a crime to defame, insult or threaten the king or close family members. Rights groups have recorded a rising tally of prosecutions under the law over the last two decades, which have been marked by periods of violent political conflicts and military coups in Thailand. Pita Limjaroenrat, a young and progressive politician whose party finished first in the election, wants to loosen the statute, while royalist old guards, backed by the military, want to leave it untouched. He now faces disqualification from parliament and his party could get disbanded.

1. What does the law say?

The law concerning lese majeste, a term based on the Latin for “injured majesty,” refers to Article 112 of the Thai criminal code. It calls for the imprisonment for three to 15 years of “whoever, defames, insults or threatens” Thailand’s king, queen, heir-apparent or regent, a person who exercises the functions of the monarch during an interregnum. Laws against royal defamation have been part of Thai criminal codes dating back to the 19th century, during the reign of King Rama I of Siam, as Thailand was then known.

2. What’s the role of royalty in Thailand?

Siam was ruled by kings who held absolute power for centuries until 1932, when a bloodless revolution ushered in the current era of constitutional monarchy, with the king serving as the head of state. Every Thai constitution since has contained a provision that codifies the monarchy as an inviolable and sacred institution in Thai society. The current charter, written after a coup in 2014, stipulates: “The King shall be enthroned in a position of revered worship and shall not be violated. No person shall expose the King to any sort of accusation or action.” Thailand’s reigning monarch is King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as King Rama X of the Chakri dynasty.

3. How often is the lese majeste law used?

Charges have been filed under Article 112 with some frequency in the past two decades, leading many prominent academics and political activists to flee Thailand and seek political asylum abroad to avoid prosecution.

• According to Thai legal watchdog group iLaw, at least 36 people were charged with lese majeste over the years of political conflict that followed a coup in 2006. That year, the army seized power from then-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was accused by a royalist movement of corruption and disloyalty to then-reigning King Bhumibol Adulyadej, father of the current monarch.

• ILaw registered at least 98 people charged with lese majeste following another coup in May 2014 that toppled the government of Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin’s sister. Sensitivities ran particularly high when Thailand mourned the death of King Bhumibol in 2016. The military regime of former army chief Prayuth Chan-Ocha, who is still the caretaker leader after the May election, ramped up its crackdown on critics of the monarchy.

• After King Vajiralongkorn was officially crowned in 2019, authorities seemed to slow down the prosecutions. Prayuth later said this was at the king’s behest. But things changed again in 2020, when a youth-led protest movement broke taboos by making unprecedented calls for reforming the monarchy. According to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, at least 253 people, including 20 under the age of 18, were charged with the crime between May 2020 and July 2023.

4. What’s the proposal for changing the law?

The Move Forward Party was the only mainstream political group to make the lese majeste law a part of its campaign for the May 14 election. The coalition led by the party won a comfortable majority in the House of Representatives, however its leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, needs the support of the military-appointed Senate to become prime minister. Pita has said he seeks to improve the relationship between the monarchy and the people, especially in the aftermath of the protest movement calling for the law’s total abolition. Move Forward proposes instead to amend Article 112. The party would reduce the penalty to a maximum of one year imprisonment if the insult is against the king, and less if it’s against the queen, the heir or the regent. And it would seek to limit the ability to lodge accusations with the police to specific interest groups such as the royal palace compared to just anyone currently. The aim is to safeguard against the law being used as a tool to silence dissent or quash political rivals, the party says.

5. Who wants to preserve the law as it is?

Members of the military-appointed Senate and conservative political parties have voiced strong opposition to Move Forward’s proposal, accusing the party of seeking to undermine the monarchy. Royalists argue that the monarchy must be protected at all costs as a matter of national security. Politicians who advocate for the lese majeste law say that the harsh sentences befit the king’s superlative status in Thai society and that reducing them would undermine his inviolability, as enshrined in the constitution. As they rejected Pita’s nomination as prime minister during the first vote on July 13, some conservative lawmakers said amending the law would unleash anarchy and lead to Thais killing each other in the streets.

(An earlier version corrected paragraph 2 to make clear royal defamation has been part of Thai criminal codes since the 19th century.)

