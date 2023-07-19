Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Several governmental hurdles remain for the biggest-ever deal in the world of gaming. The deadline for Microsoft Corp.’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. has been extended to October while the companies try to get all the approvals they need to complete the deal. The US Federal Trade Commission, having lost a round in federal court to block the deal, is appealing that ruling and pursuing an administrative antitrust challenge. Microsoft also remains mired in a fight with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The companies say they don’t plan to walk away from the deal and will continue seeking the final approvals needed for closing.

1. Why such concern about the deal?

The FTC sued Microsoft last December, alleging that the acquisition would choke off competition in the online gaming market, which mints billions of dollars per year. The agency argued that combining Microsoft, maker of Xbox game consoles, with one of the largest gaming companies — Activision’s titles include the massively popular Call of Duty shooting game — could give it an unfair advantage over rivals. (In order to stave off the antitrust scrutiny, Microsoft has promised to keep Call of Duty on Sony Corp.’s PlayStation console.)

Advertisement

2. How much of a threat does the FTC pose to the deal?

The agency isn’t giving up. FTC Chair Lina Khan, who has emerged as the most aggressive US trustbuster in decades, has chosen to push forward with an appeal of the federal judge’s decision allowing the deal to move forward. And the agency is pursuing a separate administrative challenge that’s moving through the FTC’s in-house judicial system. Microsoft has asked the FTC not to move forward with that process, which could delay a trial scheduled to start on Aug. 2. An administrative judge can’t block a deal but can rule that a deal is anticompetitive, which sends the matter to the agency’s commissioners. The commissioners do have the power to unwind a deal, subject to a legal appeal by the parties involved.

3. What about the UK antitrust case?

Advertisement

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts have said objections to the deal raised by the UK antitrust watchdog are a bigger hurdle for Microsoft than the FTC challenge. The Competition and Markets Authority vetoed the deal in April, arguing it could result in higher prices, less choice and less innovation for UK gamers. Microsoft appealed, but shortly after the US judge’s ruling, all parties agreed to delay the litigation. Then on July 14, Bloomberg News reported that Microsoft and Activision were considering giving up some control of their cloud-gaming business in the UK as a way to appease the regulators. The UK discussions are expected to take several days or weeks to resolve, and the CMA has officially extended its target date on the probe to Aug. 29, although officials have said they aim to conclude earlier.

4. How do these challenges affect the closing of the deal?

Microsoft has strong incentive to close the deal before the new October deadline to avoid paying a multibillion-dollar breakup fee to Activision. The breakup fee increases from $3 billion to $3.5 billion after Aug. 29, and it will increase further to $4.5 billion if the deal isn’t done by Sept. 15. Such steep fees are common in big deals that are likely to face regulatory roadblocks. The companies would have to maintain separate operations in the UK if the deal closes before the CMA appeal is resolved. There’s also a potential downside to closing the deal before it has cleared regulatory scrutiny: Biotech company Illumina Inc. closed its $7.1 billion merger with cancer test provider Grail in 2021 while US and EU investigations were still active. But the EU Competition Commission ended up vetoing the deal and later fined Illumina €432 ($484 million) — representing about 10% of its revenue last year — for acting too hastily, and fined Grail €1,000. Illumina is appealing both the EU actions and an order by US antitrust authorities to divest Grail.

--With assistance from Leah Nylen.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gift this article Gift Article