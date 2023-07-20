Fed fines Deutsche Bank $186 million in money-laundering scandal

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Reserve is fining Deutsche Bank $186 million for “unsafe and unsound practices” relating to sanctions compliance and money-laundering controls stemming from its involvement with a scandal-ridden Estonian branch of Danske Bank, according to Fed documents made public Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It’s the latest high-profile penalty for the troubled German institution, which has repeatedly run afoul of financial regulations through its dealings around the world. The Fed has already fined the bank $99 million over the past decade related to the Estonian bank scandal.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank’s longtime status as the Trump Organization’s lender made it the target of inquiries from congressional Democrats and New York’s attorney general. And it recently agreed to pay $75 million to settle allegations that it enabled the sex trafficking ring operated by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Estonian branch of Danske Bank had been embroiled in a wide-ranging money-laundering scandal that the latest fine addresses. In the Fed’s consent order, it said Deutsche Bank had cleared $267 billion in transactions for Danske before terminating the relationship in 2015, and a significant portion of that involved customers that were considered “high risk.”

The Fed said the bank could face additional penalties unless it makes substantial progress on putting in place financial controls.

