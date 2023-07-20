ABB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH — ZURICH — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $906 million.
The industrial automation company posted revenue of $8.16 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.47 billion.
ABB shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year.
