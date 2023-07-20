Abbott: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ABBOTT PARK, Ill. — ABBOTT PARK, Ill. — Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.38 billion.
The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs posted revenue of $9.98 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.7 billion.
Abbott expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.50 per share.
Abbott shares have fallen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has dropped slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.
