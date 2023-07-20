American Airlines: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas — FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.34 billion.
The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $14.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.74 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, American Airlines expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 95 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.75 per share.
American Airlines shares have increased 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.
