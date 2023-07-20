American Airlines: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FORT WORTH, Texas — FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.34 billion. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.92 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $14.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, American Airlines expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 95 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.75 per share.

American Airlines shares have increased 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.

