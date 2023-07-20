Badger Meter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $22.5 million.
The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $175.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.7 million.
Badger Meter shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 76% in the last 12 months.
