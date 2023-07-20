Banco Latinoamericano: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The bank created in South and Central America to provide trade financing posted revenue of $162.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $57.4 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

The bank, based in Panama City, said it had earnings of $1.02 per share.

Banco Latinoamericano shares have climbed 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.43, an increase of 70% in the last 12 months.