Banco Latinoamericano: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY — PANAMA CITY — Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $37.1 million.
Banco Latinoamericano shares have climbed 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.43, an increase of 70% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLX