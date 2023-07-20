The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Capstar Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 20, 2023 at 5:50 p.m. EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $7.8 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $45.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.8 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.2 million.

