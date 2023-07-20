Central Valley Community Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The bank, based in Fresno, California, said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The holding company for Central Valley Community Bank posted revenue of $27.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.8 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.4 million.