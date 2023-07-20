Central Valley Community Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRESNO, Calif. — FRESNO, Calif. — Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $6.3 million.
The holding company for Central Valley Community Bank posted revenue of $27.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.8 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.4 million.
