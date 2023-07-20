Genuine Parts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $344.5 million.
The auto and industrial parts distributor posted revenue of $5.92 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.94 billion.
Genuine Parts expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.15 to $9.30 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPC