Heritage Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OLYMPIA, Wash. — OLYMPIA, Wash. — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $16.8 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $77.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $63.1 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.9 million.
